West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will close the registration process for WBJEE 2024 on February 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board can do it through the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

The correction window will open on February 7 and will end on February 9, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2024 registration

WBJEE 2024 registration: How to Apply

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card can be downloaded from April 18 to April 28, 2024. The written eamination will be conducted on April 28, 2024 in two shifts- first shift or Paper I from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift or paper II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.