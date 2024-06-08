NIACL Assistant Mains result 2024 out, here's list of candidates selected for regional language test

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has announced tier 2 (Mains) exam results for the post of Assistants. Candidates who have appeared for the NIACL Assistant recruitment examination can check the tier 2 results on the official website, newindia.co.in. NIACL Assistant Mains result 2024 announced

NIACL has published the state-wise list of candidates selected for the regional language test (RLT). The tier 2 examination was held online on April 13.

If a candidate fails to report for the language test, the organisation will assume that s/he is not interested in the recruitment exercise and his/her candidature will be cancelled, the official notification read.

“No communication shall be entertained from candidates, whose namea do not appear in the list. The cut-offs for the Tier II (Main) online examination and marks of the candidates, who have not been shortlisted will be displayed on the Company's website www.newindia.co.in in due course,” it added.

Next, the shortlisted candidates are required to submit data sheets along with self-attested copies of documents. The data sheet will be uploaded on the company's websites, and the list of documents will be mentioned in the call letter for the regional language test.

“Appearing for Regional Language Test will not automatically confer any right of being selected for the said post. Facility to download the Call letters bearing details of the venue for Regional Language Test for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be made available on the Company's website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of our website www.newindia.co.in for further details,” the company said.

Any request for changing the date, time or venue for the regional language test will not be considered, it added.

How to check NIACL Assistant result 2024?