NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration for 300 posts ends tomorrow, link here

New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL will close the registration process for Assistant posts on February 15, 2024. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration for 300 posts ends tomorrow

The last date for printing the application is March 1, 2024. The Tier I Online examination or preliminary examination will be conducted on March 2, 2024. The admit card will be issued 7 days prior to the date of each examination.

To apply online, candidates must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years.

Direct link to apply for NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

Click on quick help and recruitment section link will be available.

Click on that link and a new page will open.

Press Assistant Recruitment link available on the page.

Now click on apply online link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for SC / ST / PwBD category is ₹100/-. All candidates other than SC / ST / PwBD category will have to pay ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using only Debit Cards (Rupay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.