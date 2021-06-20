NIELIT STQC vacancy revised, application reopens for scientist posts

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has revised the vacancies and reopened the applications for the post of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientific Assistant ‘A’ in the Standardisation Testing & Quality Certification Directorate (STQC).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIELIT.

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is July 9 (5:30 pm).

Earlier, applicants who could not complete their applications or pay the application fee earlier i.e before the earlier closing date of receiving applications (31/12/2020) can complete their applications and pay the fee by closing date July 9.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications along with the fee need not to apply again.

Earlier the recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up 49 vacancies in the department now as per the revised notification the number of vacancies has been increased up to 81.

Vacancy details:

Scientist ‘B’: 18

Scientific Assistant ‘A’: 63

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the above-mentioned vacancies is 30 years as of December 31, 2020.

Selection Process: For the post of Scientist ‘B’ will be based on the combined performance of the candidates both in the written examination and in the interview. Interviews for the post of Scientist ‘B’ shall be conducted only at Delhi. The weightage of marks for written examination and interview will be in the ratio of 85:15.

Only shortlisted candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be called for an interview.

For the post of Scientific Assistant ‘, A’ selection will be on the basis of a written test only.

Candidate are advised to check the notification on the official website of NELIT at https://nielit.gov.in/recruitments