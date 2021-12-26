NIFT Kangra invites applications to fill vacancies in non-teaching posts

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra has invited applications to fill 24 vacancies in various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website, nift.ac.in. The last date by which the application forms should reach the concerned authority is January 10.

<strong>Job details</strong>

NIFT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 1 post

Assistant (Admin.): 1 post

Assistant Warden (Girls): 2 posts

Stenographer Grade-III: 1 post

Nurse: 1 post

Junior Assistant: 7 posts

Machine Mechanic: 3 posts

Lab Assistant: 7 posts

“Applications in the prescribed format should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra,NIFT Campus, Chheb, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh 176001 and be superscripted as “Application for the post of ” must be written on the sealed envelope. Self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/ category/ experience etc. should be attached with the applications form,” NIFT has said. “Filled Applications should reach to the above address through Registered Post / Speed Post only by the closing date 10.01.2022,” it has added.