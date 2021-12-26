Home / Education / Employment News / NIFT Kangra invites applications to fill vacancies in non-teaching posts
employment news

NIFT Kangra invites applications to fill vacancies in non-teaching posts

  • The application forms are available on the official website, nift.ac.in. The last date by which the application forms should reach the concerned authority is January 10.
NIFT Kangra invites applications to fill vacancies in non-teaching posts
NIFT Kangra invites applications to fill vacancies in non-teaching posts
Published on Dec 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra has invited applications to fill 24 vacancies in various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website, nift.ac.in. The last date by which the application forms should reach the concerned authority is January 10.

&lt;strong&gt;Job details&lt;/strong&gt;

NIFT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 1 post
  • Assistant (Admin.): 1 post
  • Assistant Warden (Girls): 2 posts
  • Stenographer Grade-III: 1 post
  • Nurse: 1 post
  • Junior Assistant: 7 posts
  • Machine Mechanic: 3 posts
  • Lab Assistant: 7 posts

“Applications in the prescribed format should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra,NIFT Campus, Chheb, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh 176001 and be superscripted as “Application for the post of ” must be written on the sealed envelope. Self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/ category/ experience etc. should be attached with the applications form,” NIFT has said. “Filled Applications should reach to the above address through Registered Post / Speed Post only by the closing date 10.01.2022,” it has added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out