NIFT Panchkula recruitment: Six Group C posts on offer, here's how to apply

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula has invited applications for the post of assistant (finance & accounts), nurse, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is March 14. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of NIFT Panchkula at www.nift.ac.in.

NIFT Panchkula recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill six vacancies, of which one vacancy is each for the post of machine mechanic (competency-“A”), assistant ( finance account), assistant warden (female), stenographer grade-III, nurse and library assistant.

NIFT Panchkula recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidate applying should be 27 years.

“Maximum upper age limit for NIFT employee may be relaxed up to (05) five years or total length of service rendered (on regular and/or long-term contract basis) whichever is less. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen, age relaxation shall be as per Govt. of India rules," reads the notification.

NIFT Panchkula recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹590. Candidates can submit their application fee through demand draft in the favour of “NIFT General AC” payable at Panchkula. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD and female categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

NIFT Panchkula recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can download the application form through the official website at nift.ac.in/Panchkula/careers. Candidates have to submit the application form in the prescribed format to the following address “The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Government Polytechnic Campus Building, Sector 26, Panchkula, Haryana -134116”.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification here