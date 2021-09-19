NIMR invites applications to recruit for research assistant, other posts

ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has invited applications to recruit for research assistant, project technician, multi-tasking staff and other posts. “ICMR-NIMR intends to engage following Non-Institutional project human resource positions, purely on temporary contract basis for its short-term research projects, being undertaken at ICMR - NIMR, NIE Campus, 2nd Main Road, TNHB, Ayapakkam, Chennai – 600077,” the institute has said.

The application forms are available on the official website of the ICMR and the deadline for submission of the application forms is October 3.

NIMR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Project Technical Support IV (Research Assistant): 1 post

Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF): 1 post

Project Administrative Support-III (Project Assistant): 1 post

Project Technical Support -II (Project Technician – III): 2 posts

Project Technical Support-I (Project Technician I): 1 post

Project Administrative Support –IV (MTS): 1 post

The candidate should refer to the job notice for reservation against each post.

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the interview.

“Engagement of the above advertised project human resource positions will depend upon availability of funds, functional requirements and approval of the Competent Authority. Therefore, we are not committed to fill up all the advertised Project Human Resource Positions and the process is liable to be withdrawn / cancelled / modified at any time,” candidates have been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON