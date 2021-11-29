Home / Education / Employment News / NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians
employment news

NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians

  • NISER Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies in scientific assistant and technician posts. The deadline for the submission of the forms is January 3, 2022.
NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians(HT)
NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians(HT)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies in scientific assistant and technician posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the NISER and the deadline for the submission of the forms is January 3, 2022.

Apply Online

NISER Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House): 1 post
  • Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical): 1 post
  • Scientific Assistant-B (Library): 1 post
  • Technician-C (Machinist): 1 post
  • Technician-C (Library): 1 post
  • Technician-B (Machinist): 1 post
  • Technician-B (Fitter/Welder): 1 post
  • Technician-B (Electrical): 1 post

Scientific assistants will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview and technicians will be selected on the basis of written exam. Trade test is mandatory for both cadre posts; this test is qualifying in nature.

Candidates have to deposit 500 along with application fees. Application fee is exempted for SC, ST, Ex-serviceman, PwD and women candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out