NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 105 Technical Assistant & other posts

Published on Feb 16, 2023 09:25 PM IST

NIT Jalandhar to recruit candidates for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT at nitj.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT at nitj.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 105 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Technical Assistant: 23 posts
  • Sas Assistant: 1 post
  • Junior Engineer: 3 posts
  • Senior Stenographer: 2 posts
  • Stenographer: 2 posts
  • Senior Assistant: 6 posts
  • Senior Technician: 13 posts
  • Technician: 26 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 13 posts
  • Office Attendant: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/OBC (NCL)/ EWS category is 1000/- and application fees for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates is 500/-. The application fee shall be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIT Jalandhar.

