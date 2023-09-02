News / Education / Employment News / NIT Karnataka recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Non-Teaching Positions till Sept 6

NIT Karnataka recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Non-Teaching Positions till Sept 6

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2023 12:08 PM IST

NIT Karnataka invites applications for 112 non-teaching positions. Application deadline is September 6. Apply online at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal has invited applications for 112 Non-Teaching Positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://recruitment.nta.nic.in or https://crenit.samarth.ac.in/.

NIT Karnataka recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 112 non-teaching vacancies.

Details:

Superintendent: 4

Senior Technician: 18

Senior Assistant:11

Technician: 35

Junior Assistant: 23

Office Attendant: 21

NIT Karnataka recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for UR/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates and 500 shall be charged for SC/ST/ Divyaang (PwD) candidates for Group B & C posts.

NIT Karnataka recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://recruitment.nta.nic.in or https://crenit.samarth.ac.in

Register using your mobile number and password

Upload all the required documents and photographs

Pay the application fee

Submit the form for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given here.

