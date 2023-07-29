Home / Education / Employment News / NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Non-Teaching posts

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Non-Teaching posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 29, 2023 06:50 PM IST

NIT Silchar invites applications for 109 Non-Teaching posts. Last date for online application is August 8.

National Institute of Technology Silchar has invited applications for the post of 109 Non-Teaching posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the online applictaion form is August 8.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Non-Teaching posts
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Non-Teaching posts

The last date for the submission of the hard copy of the applictaion form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nits.ac.in.

Direct link to apply

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Non-Teaching posts.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 1000 for General/OBC candidates. For SC/ST/PWD candidates the applictaion fee is 500.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nits.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the recruitment tab

Click on the “Application portal for recruitment of various Non-Teaching positions in National Institute of Technology Silchar, 2023”

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website or here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out