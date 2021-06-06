NLC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 83 health inspector, SME operator posts

NLC India Limited has invited applications for the posts of health inspector and SME operator for the fixed term employment basis for a period of two years.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of SME operator till June 14. The application process started on June 2.

Candidates can apply online for the post of health inspector till June 9. The application process began on June 3.

Out of 83 vacancies, 65 vacancies are for the post of SME operator and 18 vacancies are for the post of health inspector.

Consolidated pay per month :

For the above-mentioned pay consolidated pay per month is ₹38,000

How to apply :

For Health Inspector: Candidates should apply only through online mode from NLCIL website www.nlcindia.in

For the post of SME Operator: Candidates can send their applications by post or courier in the prescribed format at the following address

Additional Chief Manager (HR) / Recruitment

Recruitment Cell, Human Resource Department, Corporate Office,

NLC India Limited

Block-1, Neyveli, Tamilnadu – 607801.

Educational qualification:

For SME Operator candidates should have passed SSLC or 10th Std or its equivalent (or) ITI in Mechanical / Electrical Trade.

For the post of Health Inspector candidate should have passed the 12th Standard and Diploma in Health & Sanitation and

The candidate Should have adequate knowledge of Tamil (Speaking, Reading, and Writing).

Selection process :

For Health Inspector selection will be based on written test

The SME Operator selection will be based on a practical test, However, the management reserves the right to conduct a Screening Test for shortlisting the candidates.

Candidates can check the experience, age limit, and other details on the official website of NLCIL at https://www.nlcindia.in/