NMDC Limited Junior Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 94 posts on nmdc.co.in

NMDC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Officer posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 94 posts in the organization.

The registration process has started on February 7, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee 7 Posts

Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee 14 Posts

Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee 33 Posts

Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee 32 Posts

Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee 7 Posts

Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and supervisory skill test. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for Written Test consisting of Multiple Choice Questions in any of the centres as decided by the Management. Languages for Written Test will be in Hindi & English which will consist of objective type multiple questions.

Application Fees

An amount of Rs. 250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty only) is to be paid by all the candidates as application fee which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates of NMDC Ltd. applying for the post will be exempted from paying Application Fee.