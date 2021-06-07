NMDC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancy for engineers and other posts on offer

NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC has invited applications to fill various posts in its upcoming Tokisud North Coal Mine, Hazaribagh District, Jharkhand State on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NDMC at https://www.nmdc.co.in/careers/

The application process for NMDC recruitment in its upcoming Tokisud North Coal Mine is underway and the last day to apply is June 22.

The contract period is for three years from the date of joining or till the age of 65 year whichever is earlier. The initial contract period may be extended based on the performance and requirement of organisation.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy are for the post of Colliery Engineer; 2 vacancies for the post of Liasoning Officer;1 vacancies for the post of Colliery Engineer (Electrical); 12 for the post of Mining Engineer; 2 for the post of Surveyor; 4 for the post of Electrical Overman; 25 for the post of Mine Overman; 4 for the post of Mechanical Overman; 38 for the post of Mine Sirdar.

Age limit : Candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be below 65 years.

NMDC recruitment | Monthly remuneration :

For the post of Colliery Engineer (Mechanical) and Liasoning Officer Rs. 90,000

For the post of Colliery Engineer (Electrical) and Mining Engineer Rs. 70,000

Surveyor: Rs. 60,000

For the post of Electrical Overman, Mine Overman and Mechanical Overman: Rs. 50,000

For the post of Mine Sirdar: Rs. 40,000

NMDC recruitment | Selection process:

For the Post of Executives Grade candidates would be selected through interview.

For the Post of Supervisors the mode of selection will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test for Supervisors, and for the post of NonExecutive, the mode of selection will be Written Test and Skill Test.

For educational qualification, experience and pay scale check the notification on the official website of NMDC at https://www.nmdc.co.in/careers/