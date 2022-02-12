NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 Field Attendant and other posts

NMDC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Attendant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organization.

Candidates are required to fill all the details in on-line and upload all the relevant documents/ certificates as per the requirement of notification without which their application will not be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Field Attendant: 43 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Mech): 90 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Elect): 35 Posts

MCO Gr-III (Trainee): 4 Posts

HEM Mechanic Gr-III: 10 Posts

Electrician Gr-III: 7 Posts

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee): 2 Posts

QCA Gr-III (Trainee): 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

An amount of Rs. 150/- (Rupees one hundred and fifty only) is to be paid by all the candidates as an application fee which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.