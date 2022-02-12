Home / Education / Employment News / NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 Field Attendant and other posts
NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 Field Attendant and other posts

NMDC to recruit candidates for Field Attendant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. 
Published on Feb 12, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NMDC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Attendant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organization. 

Candidates are required to fill all the details in on-line and upload all the relevant documents/ certificates as per the requirement of notification without which their application will not be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Field Attendant: 43 Posts
  • Maintenance Assistant (Mech): 90 Posts
  • Maintenance Assistant (Elect): 35 Posts
  • MCO Gr-III (Trainee): 4 Posts
  • HEM Mechanic Gr-III: 10 Posts
  • Electrician Gr-III: 7 Posts
  • Blaster Gr-II (Trainee): 2 Posts
  • QCA Gr-III (Trainee): 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees 

An amount of Rs. 150/- (Rupees one hundred and fifty only) is to be paid by all the candidates as an application fee which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. 

