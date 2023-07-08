Home / Education / Employment News / NMDC recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Executive Trainee posts at nmdc.co.in

NMDC recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Executive Trainee posts at nmdc.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 08, 2023 12:46 PM IST

NMDC Limited is recruiting executive trainees through GATE 2022 for 42 vacancies. The application deadline is July 18.

NMDC Limited has invited applications for the post of executive trainees through GATE 2022. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nmdc.co.in.

NMDC recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Executive Trainee posts at nmdc.co.in
NMDC recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Executive Trainee posts at nmdc.co.in

NMDC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies of which 4 vacancies are for civil, 13 vacancies are for Electrical, 12 vacancies are for Materials Management, and 13 vacancies are for Mechanical.

NMDC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

NMDC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology.

NMDC recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates will be shortlisted discipline- and category-wise for the next selection procedure (GD and Interview) based on their GATE 2022 scores and requirements. Based on the following weighting of marks, the final merit list will be prepared.

Direct link to apply

NMDC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nmdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out