North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1664 posts

North Central Railway, NCR has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC Prayagraj on rrcpryj.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1664 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway, which has been selected as nodal agency for obtaining online applications from applicants across the nation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed SSC/ Matriculation/ 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum 50 percent, in aggregate, from recognised Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India. The age limit should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees. The fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/ Women applicants.