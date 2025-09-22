North Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Central Railway at rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1763 posts in the organisation. North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1763 posts at rrcpryj.org, link here(PTI file.)

The registration process commenced on September 18 and will close on October 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years as on September 16, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Final merit list will be prepared Unit wise, Trade wise & Community wise equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Transgender/Female Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the Applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC.