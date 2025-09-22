Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1763 posts at rrcpryj.org, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 01:35 pm IST

North Central Railway will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rrcpryj.org. The direct link is given here. 

North Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Central Railway at rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1763 posts in the organisation.

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1763 posts at rrcpryj.org, link here(PTI file.)
North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1763 posts at rrcpryj.org, link here(PTI file.)

The registration process commenced on September 18 and will close on October 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years as on September 16, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Final merit list will be prepared Unit wise, Trade wise & Community wise equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate.

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Transgender/Female Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the Applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1763 posts at rrcpryj.org, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On