    North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1104 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

    North Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1104 posts. 

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 5:09 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    North Eastern Railway, NER has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organisation.

    North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1104 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in (PTI file.)
    

    The last date to apply is November 15, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification i.e., 16.10.2025

    Candidates who want to apply for the post must not be less than 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age as on October 16, 2025.

    Selection Process

    The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

    On the basis of information provided by the Candidates in their application form, candidates provisionally selected for Document Verification will be called for Document Verification at Gorakhpur and they will have to bring a copy of online application, Medical Certificate in prescribed format, 04 passport sized photograph, all their original certificates & testimonials for verification purpose.

    Application Fee

    The candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as processing fee. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Female candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of North Eastern Railway.

    Detailed Notification Here

    recommendedIcon
