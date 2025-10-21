North Eastern Railway, NER has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organisation. North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1104 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in (PTI file.)

The last date to apply is November 15, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification i.e., 16.10.2025

Candidates who want to apply for the post must not be less than 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age as on October 16, 2025.

Selection Process The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

On the basis of information provided by the Candidates in their application form, candidates provisionally selected for Document Verification will be called for Document Verification at Gorakhpur and they will have to bring a copy of online application, Medical Certificate in prescribed format, 04 passport sized photograph, all their original certificates & testimonials for verification purpose.