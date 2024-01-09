North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Western Railway at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1646 posts in the organization. North Western Railway to recruit for 1646 Apprentice posts, apply from January 10

The registration process will begin on January 10 and will end on February 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10 th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT). The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Payment of fees should be done through Debit/ Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NWR.

Detailed Notification Here