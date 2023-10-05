Northern Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1140 posts at nclcil.in

Northern Coalfields Limited has started the registration process for Apprentice recruitment on October 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of Northen Coalfields at nclcil.in. Northern Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today (HT FILE)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1140 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till October 15, 2023.

Candidates should have passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute which is functional within the Uttar Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh State. The age limit should be between 18 to 26 years as on August 31, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Northern Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Northen Coalfields at nclcil.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get Apprentice recruitment application link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is not mentioned on the Detailed Notification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCLCIL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here