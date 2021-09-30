NPCIL recruitment 2021: Apply now for 75 vacancies for trade apprentices

The application process to fill 75 vacancies of trade apprentices in the Nuclear power corporation of India Limited began on Thursday, November 30. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in. The last date to apply is October 15.

NPCIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies out of which 20 vacancies are for the fitter, 4 vacancies are for tuner, 2 for Machinist, 30 for Electrician, 4 for Welder (Gas & Electric, Structural welder & Gas Cutter), 9 for Electronic Mechanic, 4 for Draughtsman(Civil) and 2 for Surveyor.

NPCIL recruitment age limit: The minimum age of candidates should be 14 years and the maximum age of candidates applying should be 24 years.

NPCIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates should submit their application along with the requisite documents through apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates have to register themselves in the above-mentioned web portal. Those who have registered for apprenticeship on the website apprenticeshipindia.org must apply for the respective trade using the Establishment Registration No. E01212900046, which is the establishment ID for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., Kaiga Site.

Candidates are advised to keep the hard copy of the application form for future reference.