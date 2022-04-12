NPCIL Recruitment through GATE score: Apply for Executive Trainee posts

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, NPCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NPCIL on npcilcareers.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 225 posts in the organisation.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interview on the basis of valid score obtained in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020/2021/2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Mechanical: 87 Posts

Chemical: 49 Posts

Electrical: 31 Posts

Electronics: 13 Posts

Instrumentation: 12 Posts

Civil: 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university. The age limit of the candidate should be below 26 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here</strong>

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates for personal interview w for the posts of Executive Trainee 2022 will be done in the order of merit drawn on the basis of valid GATE 2020, GATE 2021 and GATE 2022 Scores by applying ratio of 1:12.

Application Fees

Only male candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC categories are required to make a non-refundable payment of Rs.500/- towards application fee with the applicable bank charges. SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman, DODPKIA, Female applicants and employees of NPCIL are exempted from the payment of Application Fee.

