NSUT Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 322 posts at nsut.ac.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 01:09 PM IST

NSUT will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply at nsut.ac.in.

Netaji Subhas University of Technology, NSUT has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts through the official site of NSUT at nsut.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 17, 2023.

The closing date for receiving of hard copy of applications is till August 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor: 212 posts
  • Associate Professor: 81 posts
  • Professor: 29 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Other Details

All candidates should submit their applications online on or before August 17 and thereafter send the printout of it with self attested copies of all documents in support of academic and research performance and other scholarly and academic credentials/ accomplishments on or before August 31, 2023.

Application Fees

The registration fees is 1000/-, the processing fees is 1000/- and so total is 2000/- as application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates and Ra 1000/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NSUT.

