NSUT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 25 faculty posts

Netaji Subhas University of Technology(NSUT) has issued advertisement for the recruitment to various faculty posts. The application process is underway and the last day to apply online is July 16. This should be followed with the submission of the hard copy of the application form and all relevant enclosures.

These documents must reach on or before August 2 on the below mentioned address:

The Registrar,

Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Azad Hind Fauj Marg,

Sector-3, Dwarka, New Delhi-110078

The envelope should mention “Application for the post of (as the case may be) in the Civil Engineering Department in NUST” on the top.

Vacancy details for these facility posts:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies in the Civil Engineering Department. Out of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 6 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, 2 vacancies for the post of professor.

Age Limit for the various faculty posts:

The upper age limit for the post of Assistant Professor is 35 years, for the post of Associate Professor the age limit is 50 years, and for the post of professor the upper age limit is 55 years as on June 1.

Application fee:

For General/OBC /EWS Category Candidates: The registration fee is ₹1,000 and the processing fee is Rs. 1000.

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD Category have to pay ₹1000 as a procession fee and are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of NSUT at http://www.nsit.ac.in/recruitment/