NWDA recruitment: Apply for the Junior Engineer and other posts from today

NWDA Recruitment 2022: National Water Development Agency, Department of River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India has invited applications for various posts for its Headquarters and Regional Offices located across the country. The application process began today, April 23, and the deadline for submitting the application form is May 23.

NWDA recruitment vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 Posts

Junior Accountant: 1 Post

Upper Division Clerk :1 Post

Stenographer Grade II: 3 Posts

NWDA recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹840 for General and OBC category. For SC/ST, EWS category and women candidates the application fee is ₹500.

NWDA recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Direct link to apply

NWDA recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NWDA at www.nwda.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Vacancy' tab

Click on the registration link

Enter Basic Details &Upload Photo, Signature scanned Images

Fill educational details and work experience

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the educational qualification and other details here.