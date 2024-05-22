Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan released OAVS Admit Card 2024 on May 22, 2024. The e-admit card has been released for Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in OAVs. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of OAVS at oav.edu.in. OAVS Admit Card 2024 released for CBT mode at oav.edu.in, download link here

The examination will be conducted for PGT and TGT posts. CBT mode exam will be held on June 5, 10 and 11, 2024 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12.20 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The reporting time of first shift is 7.30 am and second shift is 12.30 pm.

OAVS Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the candidates who will appear for the written test can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of OAVS at oav.edu.in.

Click on Notifications link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the OAVS Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of issues in downloading e-admit cards, candidates may approach the Facilitation Counters in the office of the concerned District Education Officers on June 4, from 10 am to 12 pm for all applicants of recruitment of principals and teachers in OAVs.

After the completion of CBT, a link shall be provided for a specific period to enable the candidates to file their objections, if any, on the CBT questions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OAVS.