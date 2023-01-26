Home / Education / Employment News / OMC to recruit 81 Mining Mate and other posts, walk in interview on Feb 7, 8

employment news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 09:29 PM IST

OMC will recruit candidates for Mining Mate and other posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on February 7 and 8, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has invited applications from candidates to apply for Mining Mate and other posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on February 7 and 8, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organisation.

The interview will be conducted in single shift for February 7 and in two shifts for February 8, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Foreman: 10 posts
  • Surveyor: 15 posts
  • Mining Mate III: 56 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit will be between 18 years to 38 years.

Candidates belonging to domicile of Odisha only can appear.

Interview Venue

The interview will be conducted at Community Centre, OMC Colony of Regional Office, Barbil, Dist- Keonjhar.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of career marking and performance in the walk-in-interview considering the vacancies, percentage of reservation as well as requirement. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OMC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
