OPSC AAO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 124 posts begins on November 12 at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Agriculture Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 124 posts in the organization. OPSC AAO Recruitment 2024: Registration for 124 posts begins on November 12

The registration process begins on November 12 and will end on December 11, 2024. The written examination will be held on March 9, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

UR: 45 posts

SEBC: 14 posts

SC: 24 posts

ST: 41 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years on the 1st day of January 2024 i.e., he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1986 and not later than 1st January 2003.

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture from any University of Institution recognized by any State Government or the Government of India. No other equivalent qualification except Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture will be accepted.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer shall be made by way of competitive examination consisting of written examination and interview.

The written test will comprise of 2 papers having total 200 marks. Each paper will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The interview will consist of 25 marks.

Examination Fee

The examination fee has been exempted for all categories of candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

