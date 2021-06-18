Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Asst. Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today
OPSC to begin registration process for Assistant Veterinary Surgeon posts on June 18 onwards. Candidates can apply for 351 posts on opsc.gov.in. Steps to apply below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC will begin registration process for Assistant Veterinary Surgeon posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 351 posts of Assistant Veterinary Surgeon in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 16, 2021. The last date for submission of a registered online application is till July 23, 2021.

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent from any recognized university in India or Abroad and should be registered under Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970 to apply for the post. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

• Click on apply online link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registered user link or new user link.

• Enter the required details and login to the account.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.


