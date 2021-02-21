OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies notified

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) on its official website. The online application process will begin on February 26, 2021.

After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 25, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2452 vacancies, out of which, 1042 vacancies are for the ST category, 653 for SC, 633 for unreserved, and 124 for the SEBC category.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. The candidate must have also possessed a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961. Candidate should have possessed required conversion certificates recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

Age Limit:

The commission has fixed an upper age limit of 32 years as of January 1, 2021, for the recruitment of medical officers. The lower age limit for OPSC recruitment is 21 years. The age relaxation for the eligible category will be as per the govt. norms.

Application fee:

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹500. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST category from Odisha and Persons with Disability are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: