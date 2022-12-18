OPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Statistical Officers posts from December 30

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for the posts of Statistical Officers in Group B of the Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economic Service cader under the Planning and Convergence Department. The application process will commence on December 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 30, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies of Statistical Officers.

OPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years old as on January 2022.

OPSC recruitment 2022 selection process: The Selection for the post of Statistical Officer will consist of a written examination and viva-voce test.

The written examination will comprise two papers: Paper I and Paper II. The duration of Paper I is two hours and the duration of Paper II is three hours.

The written examination will be held in Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

OPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at www.opsc.gov.in from December 30 till January 30, 2023.