OPSC Recruitment 2024: Assistant Chemist posts notified, apply from Feb 12
OPSC notifies vacancies for Assistant Chemist post, application process begins on Feb 12.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for the Assistant Chemist post. The applictaion process will commence on February 12 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 16. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.
OPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 22 Assistant Chemist posts.
OPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, and the maximum age should be 38 years.
OPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The candidate must hold a minimum of a second-class postgraduate degree in chemistry, or an equivalent degree from a recognized college or institution, such as a postgraduate degree in applied chemistry, industrial chemistry, or analytical chemistry.
OPSC Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the written examination and viva voce test.
OPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application and take the print for future reference.