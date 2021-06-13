OPSC Recruitment : 351 vacancies for assistant veterinary surgeon on offer

OPSC Recruitment: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon under the Fisheries and ARD Department.

The registration link will be activated from June 18. Candidates can apply until July 16.

The candidates can submit the registered application through the official website of OPSC from June 18 to July 23. The posts are temporary and likely to be permanent.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 351 vacancies in the department.

OPSC Recruitment Age limit: 21 to 32 years as of January 1, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent from any recognized university in India or Abroad and should be registered under Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970.

OPSC Recruitment Examination Fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee.

Candidates from SC/ST and PwD ( whose permanent disability is 40% or more ) category are exempted from the examination fee.

OPSC Recruitment Selection process: The selection process for the above-mentioned posts will be based on written examination and Viva Voce Test.

For more details check the notification on the official website of OPSC.