OSSC CLG written exam date released, to be held from July 22 and July 23
OSSC CGL written examination dates are released at www.ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Combined Graduate level recruitment exam 2022 examination date. The CGL main written examination will be conducted on July 22 and July 23. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.
The preliminary CGL examination 2022 was conducted on July 22 and July 23. The CLG written examination admission letters will be released on July 15. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their User Id and Password.
OSSC CLG admission letter: know how to download
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, under What's New section
Click on the admission letter link
Key in your login details and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification below: