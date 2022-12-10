OSSC CTS Recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for 2168 Group B, C posts

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will close down the registration process for Combined Technical Services on December 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Group B and Group C posts can apply online through the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The registration process was started on November 11, 2022 and will close down today. This recruitment process will fill up 2168 Group B and Group C posts in the organization. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link and a new page will open.

Press registered user link or new user link and fill in the details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee has been exempted for all categories of candidates as per GA and PG department notification no 9897/Gen dated 11.04.2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OSSC.