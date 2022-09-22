OSSC Recruitment 2022: 64 Jr lab assistant posts on offer, apply from Sept 26

OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for the post of Junior Lab Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in when the application window opens.

OSSC will open the application window on September 26. The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 25, 2022.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant, Group-C as Initial Appointees under the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Govt. of Odisha.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates will be shortlisted through the 2 stages- Main written exam and document verification. The main written exam is scheduled to be held in the month of December.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

Click on apply link for the Jr. lab assistant post

Login to the portal

Fill in the application form, upload documents and submit

Save the form for future purposes

