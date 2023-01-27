Home / Education / Employment News / OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 7483 Nursing Officer posts from Jan 27

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 7483 Nursing Officer posts from Jan 27

Published on Jan 27, 2023 01:05 PM IST

OSSSC to begin the registration process for 7483 Nursing Officers posts from January 27.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 7483 Nursing Officer posts from Jan 27(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for Group C Nursing Officer posts today, January 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in till February 17.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in all 30 District establishments and 13 Medical colleges and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years old.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the written test. The pattern of the examination will be MCQ-type questions.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

odisha
