'Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in the border and coastal areas of the country.
Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps rally at NCC Parade Ground in Delhi, Singh said that the government has also decided to give preference to NCC cadets in employment.
"Our Prime Minister has decided to expand the National Cadet Corps. There should be training of cadets at the border and coastal areas. We have identified more than 1,100 schools to begin NCC training. The participation of girls cadets in NCC has also increased from 28 per to 33 per cent. We are moving towards women's empowerment through NCC," he said.
"This is India's women's empowerment. The government has also decided to give preference to NCC cadets in employment. As far as I know, preference is being given," he added.
The minister said that 143 awards being given in various categories in the NCC have been increased to 243. "Along with this, the amount has also been increased," he added.
Singh said that India believes in the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World in one family) that is the reason why it is providing COVID-19 vaccine to other countries.
"The idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has gone from India to the whole world. This idea considers the whole world a family. This is the reason why when we made the vaccine, we decided to provide it to our neighbouring countries as well. If needed, we will provide vaccines to other countries as well," he said.
"The dream of a self-reliant India is possible only with the support of youth. We are making the youth so strong, and capable, that they too can build a successful future. The NCC is playing an important role in all this," he added.
The Defence Minister also lauded NCC cadets for their work during the pandemic.
"Within the NCC cadets, I see a vision of unity in diversity. Our responsible cadets, with their selfless service at the time of the Covid epidemic in the country, have helped a large number of people. NCC cadets distributed food packets, masks, and sanitisers to people," Singh said.
"The cadets played a tremendous role in the second line of defence. They assisted in ordnance factories and assisted in the supply of arms and ration. Many cadets have patrolled and also assisted Armed forces whole-heartedly in rescue operations," he added.
