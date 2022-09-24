Home / Education / Employment News / PFCL recruitment 2022: 22 Assistant Manager and other posts on offer

PFCL recruitment 2022: 22 Assistant Manager and other posts on offer

employment news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 05:39 PM IST

PFCL recruitment 2022: Application are invited for Assistant Manager, Deputy Officer posts and Assistant Office posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has begin the application process for the 22 Assistant Manager, Deputy Officer posts and Assistant Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pfcindia.com till October 14.

PFCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Deputy Officer posts and Assistant Officer.

PFCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 500. However, the application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates.

PFCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at pfcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply online link

Register and fill the application form

Submit fee, upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out for future use.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

