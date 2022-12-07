PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 Defence Banking Advisor posts at pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Defence Banking Advisor posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of PNB at pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 23, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Defence Banking Advisor: 3 Posts

Defence Banking Advisor: 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have Retired/ Retiring Officers of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy can apply. The age limit of the candidate should be less than 60 years for Sr. Defence Banking Advisor and less than 58 years for Defence Banking Advisor post.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted and shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview. Names of the shortlisted candidates shall be placed on the Bank’s website. Final selection will be on the basis of performance in the Interview.

Application Fees

Application Fee for all candidates applying for the post of Senior Defence Banking Advisor/ Defence Banking Advisor is NIL.

Detailed Notification Here