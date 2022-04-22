PNB SO Recruitment: Application process for 145 posts begins at pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank has started the application process for recruitment of 145 specialist officers. Candidates can apply for these posts on pnbindia.in.

The last date to apply for these posts is May 7, 2022. The online exam for selection of candidates is scheduled for June 12.

The minimum age limit for these posts is 25 years and the upper age limit is 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

This recruitment drive is for filling up 145 vacancies, of which 40 are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 are for the post of Manager(Credit), and 5 are for the post of Senior Manager (Treasury).

The application fee is ₹50 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates. For all other candidates the application fee is ₹850.

“A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited,” an official statement said.

Direct link to apply

Official notification

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON