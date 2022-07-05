PNB Specialist Officer Results 2022 declared, get list for qualified candidates

PNB Specialist Officer Results 2022L|? The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has declared the result of the exam for the post of Specialist Officers. Candidates can now download their results from the official website pnbindia.in.

The exam was conducted on June 12, 2022 in an online mode.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 145 vacancies of specialist officers. 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

All the shortlisted candidates are advised to submit documents/certificates confirming their eligibility in respect of educational and post qualification work experience, caste, category etc.

A total of 60 candidates qualified for the post of Manager (risk) MMGS-II. 210 candidates qualified for the post of Manager (credit) MMGS-II. 7 candidates qualified for the post of Senior Manager (treasury) MMGS-III.

How to download the result, Check here

Visit the official website of PNB pnbindia.in

Click on “Recruitments”

Click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED THE ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022 UNDER RECRUITMENT OF 145 SPECIALIST OFFICERS”

The result will appear on your screen

Check and save the result for future purposes

Here is the direct link for the specialist officer post result. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON