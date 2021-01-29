PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
The Commissionerate of Panchayat and Rural Development, Govt of Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of Grade-IV posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 377 vacancies, out of which, 350 vacancies are for Grade-IV (PRI Level), and 27 for Grade-IV (Peon).
A candidate should have passed HSLC or an equivalent examination.
"The candidate can apply only one post either against vacant Grade-IV posts at Commissionerate (Headquarter) or against the vacant posts of his/her respective district only. Multiple application or candidate apply more than one district will be summarily rejected," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Here's the direct link to apply online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: 322 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details
- National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies
- The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITRD Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for LDC, HMTS, Driver, and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches self-employment loan mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox