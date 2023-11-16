close_game
Pondicherry University recruitment exam dates for non-teaching posts announced

Pondicherry University recruitment exam dates for non-teaching posts announced

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 16, 2023 10:34 AM IST

The Pondicherry University recruitment exam 2022-23 will be held on November 25 and 26, 2023, NTA said.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced written examination dates for the recruitment of non-teaching posts in the Pondicherry University. Candidates who have applied for these vacancies under advertisements dated September 21, 2022 and September 27, 2023 can check exam time tables on nta.ac.in.

NTA announces Pondicherry University non-teaching posts recruitment exam dates(HT FILE)
The exam will be held using OMR sheets/in pen paper mode.

The recruitment drive is being held for the following posts:

  • Junior Assistant
  • Multitasking staff (MTS)
  • Personal Assistant
  • Hindi Translator
  • Semi Professional Assistant
  • Lab Assistant Department: Physics
  • Senior Technical Assistant (Networking/Computer)
  • Nursing Officer

The examination will be held at centres located in the Pondicherry city only.

Admit cards, informing the examination date, time and shift, exam centre, instructions, etc. will be issued three days in advance, NTA said.

For further details, candidates can visit the NTA website, nta.ac.in and the university website at recruitment.pondiuni.edu.in.

For any queries or clarifications, they can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 69227700 or 011- 40759000.

Exam and College Guide
