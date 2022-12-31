Home / Education / Employment News / POWERGRID Recruitment 2023: Apply for 23 Managerial posts at powergrid.in

POWERGRID Recruitment 2023: Apply for 23 Managerial posts at powergrid.in

POWERGRID will recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of POWERGRID at powergrid.in.

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited, POWERGRID has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of POWERGRID at powergrid.in.

The last date to apply online is till January 14, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 23 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

  • Dy. Manager: 13 posts
  • Asstt. Manager: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process shall consist of Scrutiny of Applications and Personal interview of shortlisted candidates. Shortlisted Candidates will have to qualify in the final Interview to be adjudged suitable for empanelment for Appointment. The merit will be drawn purely on the basis of performance in the Interviews.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/-, which is non refundable. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted) from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of POWERGRID.

