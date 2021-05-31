PSPCL Recruitment: Apply from today for 2632 clerk, lineman, JE and other posts

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The online application process for the posts of clerk, junior engineer, Assistant lineman, Revenue accountant, and Assistant sub station attendant posts in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited begins from May 31. The application process will close on June 20 and the last date for the online submission of the application fee is July 2.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 2632 vacancies, out of which 18 vacancies are for Revenue Accountant, 549 vacancies are for Clerk, 75 vacancies for Junior Engineer/ Electrical, 1700 vacancies are for Assistant Lineman, 290 vacancies are for Asst Sub Station Attendant (ASSA).

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2632 Assistant Lineman & other posts

Application fee :

Candidates from all the categories, except SC and Person with Disability, have to pay ₹944 as an application fee. Candidates from SC and PWD category have to pay Rs. 590 as an application fee.

Examination process:

The online examination for the post of Revenue Accountant, Assistant Lineman, Assistant sub station attendant (ASSA) will be conducted in the signal phase.

For the posts of Clerk, Junior Engineer/ Electrical, the online examination will be conducted in two phases i.e Phase I will be Preliminary Examination and Phase II Mains Examination.

Age Limit: Age lime for the above-mentioned posts is 18 to 37 as of January 1, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria: Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official website of PSPCL at https://pspcl.in/