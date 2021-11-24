Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 Risk and IT Manager posts
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 Risk and IT Manager posts

Punjab and Sind Bank to recruit candidates for Risk and IT Manager posts. Eligible candidates can check the official notification given below for details. 
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Risk and IT Manager posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Punjab and Sind Bank on punjabandsindbank.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 28, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET for the recruitment for the post of MMGS III and MMGS II may not be held. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Risk Manager: 1 Post
  • Risk Manager: 2 Posts
  • IT Manager: 13 Posts
  • IT Manager: 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

The educational qualification and age limit of the candidate can be checked on Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates, personal interaction or interview. The Bank may conduct the online examination for MMGS III and MMGS II posts depend upon the registration of number of applications. The final selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the entire selection process and will be according to the merit ranking. 

Application Fees

For SC/ST/PWD category candidates the application fees is 150 + GST and 177 for candidates of New Delhi and out of New Delhi. Other candidates will have to pay 850/- as application fees and 1003 for candidates of New Delhi and outside New Delhi. 

 

