Punjab Police to release notification for Constable, SI recruitment in January

The Punjab Police is likely to release the notification for recruitment to Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) posts in January, 2023.

In December, the state cabinet approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel – 1,200 SIs and 7,200 Constables – in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

The government said 1,800 Constables and 300 SIs will be recruited to Punjab Police every year. The detailed advertisement will be published on punjabpolice.gov.in.

As announced by the government, the written exam for these posts will be held in May-June, physical Test will take place in September and results will be announced in November, according to official information.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to apply for these 2,100 posts every year. For more information, candidates should regularly visit the recruitment portal of Punjab Police.