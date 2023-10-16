Railway Recruitment 2023: PLW to recruit 295 Apprentice posts, apply at plwindianrailways.gov.in
Patiala Locomotive Works will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Apply for 295 posts at plwindianrailways.gov.in.
Patiala Locomotive Works has invited application for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of PLW at plwindianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization.
The registration process was started on October 9 and will end on October 31, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Electrician: 140 posts
- Mechanic (Diesel): 40 posts
- Machinist: 15 posts
- Fitter: 75 posts
- Welder: 25 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10+ 2 with minimum 50 percent of marks. The age limit should not be below 15 years of age.
Stipend
During first year of training the rate of stipend is ₹7000, in second year, ₹7700/- and in third year the rate of stipend is ₹8050/-.
Application Fees
All the candidates applying for the post will have to pay ₹100 as the processing fees. The processing fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PLW.
Detailed Notification Here
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here